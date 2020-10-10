Jane Johnson Martin LEARY, GA - Born August 10, 1933 in Leary, GA, Jane Johnson Martin left this earthly realm October 7, 2020. She was the only child of Walter Simmons Johnson and Tommie Clayton Johnson. Raised in Atlanta, she attended "finishing school" in Orangeburg, SC. She married J. Preston Warren in 1956 and bore two surviving sons, Joseph Preston Warren (spouse Ann White Warren) of Charleston SC, and John Clayton Warren (spouse Stephanie Moore Warren) of Shallotte NC. She has two grandsons, Carson Richard Warren and Marshall White Warren. Jane lived her adult years in Charleston SC, Orange CA, and Mt. Pleasant SC. While in California she worked for the District Attorney's office for over 20 years. Active in the Episcopal Church, she loved to sing, read, and grew more devout with age. She is predeceased by her husbands, J. Preston Warren, J. Rutherford Smith, and Daniel Martin. Our mother's wit, smile, and positive outlook was an inspiration to all who knew her. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston