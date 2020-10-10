1/
Jane Johnson Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Johnson Martin LEARY, GA - Born August 10, 1933 in Leary, GA, Jane Johnson Martin left this earthly realm October 7, 2020. She was the only child of Walter Simmons Johnson and Tommie Clayton Johnson. Raised in Atlanta, she attended "finishing school" in Orangeburg, SC. She married J. Preston Warren in 1956 and bore two surviving sons, Joseph Preston Warren (spouse Ann White Warren) of Charleston SC, and John Clayton Warren (spouse Stephanie Moore Warren) of Shallotte NC. She has two grandsons, Carson Richard Warren and Marshall White Warren. Jane lived her adult years in Charleston SC, Orange CA, and Mt. Pleasant SC. While in California she worked for the District Attorney's office for over 20 years. Active in the Episcopal Church, she loved to sing, read, and grew more devout with age. She is predeceased by her husbands, J. Preston Warren, J. Rutherford Smith, and Daniel Martin. Our mother's wit, smile, and positive outlook was an inspiration to all who knew her. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved