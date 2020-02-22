|
Jane Louise Assey MT. Pleasant - Jane Louise Assey, 75, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Jane was born in Georgetown, S.C, the only daughter of Dr. John T. Assey and Helen Maguire Assey. Her passions in life were her faith, family, friends, and golf. Professionally, Jane was educated as a Psychiatric Nurse. She worked and taught at the Medical University of S.C for more than 35 years. Her areas of expertise were Psychiatric Nursing, and the Legal and Ethical issues relating to Psychiatry and the Nursing profession. She received many honors during this time and published a number of academic articles and journals. She is remembered by her students as funny, brilliant, strict, fair, honest and totally committed to the student's education. Her life was full of friends and family, but especially children. Jane often said that the happiest moments of her life were those in which she was in the presence of her nieces and nephews when they were young. She adored the children and they delighted and comforted her throughout her life. So many memories of good times with "Aunt Jane"! Having no sisters, Jane remarked that, "friends are the sisters you get to choose for yourself". Her most treasured "sister" was her lifelong, best friend, Lucy Maxwell. Lucy introduced Jane to the beauty and knowledge of wildlife, and the excitement and education of travel. Her "golf gals" were all so special to her. She tried to play golf three times a week, and her group of golf friends could not have been closer even if they had been blood sisters. They enjoyed many laughs as well as pars and bogeys. The bond she felt with them was as strong as that with family. Jane is survived by her three brothers, John Adrian and his wife, Ruth, of Nashville, TN, James M. Assey and his wife, Joan, of Columbia, SC and Dr. Charles Timothy Assey and his wife, Dianne, of Charleston, SC; and sister-in-law, Valerie Assey of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She adored each and every one of her four nephews and seven nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Dr. Michael Assey and Robert "Robbie" Assey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Robbie Assey Fund, PO Box 1471, Georgetown, S.C, 29442, Attention: Stacey Randolph, or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020