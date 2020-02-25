|
Jane Louise Assey Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Jane Louise Assey are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Robbie Assey Fund, PO Box 1471, Georgetown, S.C, 29442, Attention: Stacey Randolph, or to a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020