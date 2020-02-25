Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Our King Catholic Church
1149 Russell Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
Jane Louise Assey

Jane Louise Assey Obituary
Jane Louise Assey Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Jane Louise Assey are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Robbie Assey Fund, PO Box 1471, Georgetown, S.C, 29442, Attention: Stacey Randolph, or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
