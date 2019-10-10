Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM St. Michael's Church 71 Broad Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Jane Lucas Thornhill Charleston - Entered into life eternal on September 30, 2019 Jane Lucas Thornhill, daughter of James Doar Lucas and Jane Harriott Larsen Lucas. Widow of Van Noy Thornhill, she was born January 8, 1925, in Charleston attended Ashley Hall and graduated from the College of Charleston in 1946. The relatives and friends of Jane are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 3PM Monday October 14, 2019, at St. Michael's Church. Burial will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends between 3PM and 5PM Sunday October 13, 2019, at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC. Jane was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church. She served as President of the Young People's Service League in 1946, Chairman of the Valentine Ball with funds donated to The Red Cross for the war effort. Jane was the Church Auxiliary Chairman, Co-Chairman of the house tours for 8 years and Coordinator of the Church School 1961-1968. She was Chairman of the Vacation bible School, helper at luncheons, suppers and bazaars. Jane served on the evaluation committee for a new rector in 1985, canvassed every member for many years and worked on the messenger addresses and mailing beginning in 1987.She became a member of the Junior League in 1947 and served on that board for fifteen years, Recording Secretary for 2 years, Treasurer, Vice President (delegate to Regional and National Conventions). Jane was Chairman of 7 committees, Co-Chairman of 2 and served on 3 other committees. She was awarded the Junior League Sustainer (Dee Norton) award for unselfish and outstanding community service. In 1950, she joined the Colonial Dames, became a life member and served on that board for three years.Jane became the second licensed City of Charleston tour guide in 1954, retiring after 54 years in 2009 at the age of 84. She toured many distinguished individuals from the world over including Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, Laura Bush as First Lady, Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge in 1977, Prince Bernhart of The Netherlands, Masa Isogai, President of Japan-based JUSCO Corp. (who called Jane "Encyclopedia Janica") and the Consulate General of Norway. Jane was co-founder of The Carolina Assembly Ball in 1960 for the debutantes. She was Chairman for the Centennial Reception for 1,000 people at Porter Gaud School for the merger of Watt, Porter and Gaud Schools 10/25/1963. Jane served as president of the Alumni Association of the College, became an honorary life member and was the originator of the Candlelight Tours in 1970, the sole fund raiser for The College of Charleston Alumni Association. She was first President of Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority Alumni Association. Jane served as President of the Association for the Blind for two years and President of the Preservation Society in 1970 (during the Tricentenial) for two years. She was Advisor Emeritus of The Preservation Society which honored her with the Susan Pringle Frost Award for outstanding and unselfish community service. Jane was inducted into the Frances Edmunds Society by The Historic Charleston foundation. The Federation of Women's Clubs selected her as "Women of the Year" in 1973 and she served on that board for 5 years. She was selected to personalities of the South in 1974 and 1976. Jane walked in picket lines to save East Bay warehouses from a developer 8/20/1974. She was elected from this Congressional district to serve on the Board of Visitors at Winthrop College for 2 years. On April 24, 1980, Omicron Delta Kappa (a national leadership fraternity) conferred an honorary degree for leadership. In 1991 and 1997, Jane appeared on "Good Morning America" with Jane Pauley. Jane served on the Miss USA Committee in 1997 and 1998. She was the winner of the Prestigious "Three Sisters Award" given by "Save The City" in 2000. In 2004, she was listed in the National Register of Who's Who for Executives and Professionals. In 2005, she was chosen Marquis' Who's Who in Finance and Business. She has ben recognized in 13 magazines, newspapers and appeared in the Collectors' Edition of The Charleston Mercury July 2010. Jane served on the Clean City Committee for 22 years. Mayor Joe Riley proclaimed January 12, 2010 "Jane Thornhill Day". She received the Mayor's award for the Clean City Commission on the 25th anniversary of that committee. She was Vice-Chairman for the State of SC for Handicapped Children, President of SC Oil Wives Association. She was honored by Gateway Magazine for fifty years of tourism in our city. In 2011 Jane received the Girl Scout award for Eastern South Carolina for Women of Distinction. She was instrumental in bringing Andre de la Varre to the City to film and show Charleston, "Room For A Way Of Life." April 14, 2012 Ashley Hall awarded her the Fern Karesh Hurst award for preservation. March 8, 2013, the Maritime Association awarded her the Maritime Advocate Award. She served on the T.B. Community Planning Board, was a life member of The Ladies Benevolent Society, Chairman of the Women's Division of the Cancer Crusade and Committee of St. James Santee Church for its preservation in McClellanville, SC. Jane served as Vice Chairman of Charleston County Transportation Committee with Robert Scarborough as Chairman. She served on the Charleston County Planning Board. Jane was a member of The Charleston Museum. She served as Captain and Co-worker of Trident United Way. She raised funds for the Red Cross, Muscular Dystrophy. Y.W.C.A., Multiple Sclerosis, Ashley Hall, Leukemia and Cancer. She never met a stranger and was always inviting visitors in to see her home, garden and to use the facilities. She was predeceased by her son, John Gadsden Thornhill and is survived by 2 children, Jane Thornhill Schachte (Joseph W.) and Theodore Wilbur Thornhill II (Winston), 6 grandchildren, Mary Frances VanLandingham, Christopher Gadsden Thornhill, Theodore Wilbur Thornhill, III, Ann Winston Thornhill, Simeon Van Noy Thornhill and Lucy Bayman Thornhill, 4 great-grandchildren, Dylan Gadsden VanLandingham, Liam Reese Johnson, Tucker Gadsden Thornhill and Timothy James Thornhill. The family was blessed to have the most extraordinary people care for "Big Jane". We extend our heartfelt thanks to Marcia Dingle, Lavonda Rainey, Sharon Jones and Laura Gilliard for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to The College of Charleston Alumnae Association 66 George Street Charleston, SC 29401-9909, The Preservation Society of Charleston 147 King Street Charleston, SC 29401, St. James Santee P.O. Box 111 McClellanville, SC 29458, Association for the Blind 1071 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403, St. Michael's Church 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401, The Confederate Home 62 Broad Street Charleston, SC 29401 or . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019

