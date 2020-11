Jane Raines Waitt Summerville - Jane Raines Waitt, 88, of Summerville, SC, wife of the late Rev. Bernett M. Waitt, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Her visitation is on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Summerville Baptist Church, Summerville SC. Service will begin at 3 pm. Burial to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Community Hospice House, Summerville, SC or Summerville Baptist Church, Summerville, SC. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com . ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME,SUMMERVILLE, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston