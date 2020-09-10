1/
Janet Gathers
Janet Gathers Yonges Island, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Janet Gathers, daughter of the late Leroy Brown, Sr. and Rozena Brown, loving mother of Vincent Moultrie, Yumika Gathers, and Vandrea Gathers, sister of Sherman Gathers, Leroy Brown, Jr. Fredricka Smith (Frank), Patricia Brown, Clinton Brown, Sr. the late Ronald Gathers (Lucille), a devoted companion of 28 years, James Jenkins a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and grands, are invited to attend her Graveside Service 10:00 o'clock on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4214 Highway 174, Hollywood SC, 29449. Reverend Dr. Joanne G Summers, Pastor. Interment: at the Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing will be held from 3-7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel on Friday. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace' 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone: 559-0341 Fax (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace

