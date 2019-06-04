Janet Jenkins Charleston - Janet R. Jenkins, 83, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday evening, June 3, 2019. She was born June 25, 1935 in Indiana to the late Cotton and Mildred Height. She married Luther Ray Jenkins, he passed away in 2006. Janet is survived by her three sons and their wives, Michael (Tabitha) Jenkins, David (Elizabeth) Jenkins, and Patrick (Meridy) Jenkins, all of North Charleston. Also surviving are five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Entombment will follow in the Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum. Prior to the funeral service, the family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019