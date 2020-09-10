1/1
Janet L. German
Janet L. German Charleston - Mrs. Janet Linda German, 70, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest September 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She is the wife of the late John D. German; beloved mother of Robert L. Green, Dawn D. Green, DeArmon N. Green, and Naimah J. German; step-mother of Yvette R. Dimanche and Delores J. Fountain; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister of Charles K. Elmore (Antoinette), Patricia A. Jackson, Loris M. Elmore (Beverly), and Fred Elmore. The WALK-THROUGH VIEWING for Mrs. German is 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service for family is Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
