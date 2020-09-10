Janet L. German Charleston - Mrs. Janet Linda German, 70, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest September 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She is the wife of the late John D. German; beloved mother of Robert L. Green, Dawn D. Green, DeArmon N. Green, and Naimah J. German; step-mother of Yvette R. Dimanche and Delores J. Fountain; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister of Charles K. Elmore (Antoinette), Patricia A. Jackson, Loris M. Elmore (Beverly), and Fred Elmore. The WALK-THROUGH VIEWING for Mrs. German is 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service for family is Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston