Janet Lorene Steele Huger, SC - Janet Lorene Steele, 49, of Huger, South Carolina, wife of Michael Anthony Browder Sr.,entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of the service. Janet was born May 16, 1970 in Flint, Michigan, daughter of Marcia Freda Goldstein Steele Sneed and the late Michael Lee Steele. Janet loved spending time with her family and friends. Janet enjoyed reading, cooking and collecting cookbooks. She is survived by her husband, Michael Browder Sr.; her son, Marcus Anthony Steele and step-son, Michael A. Browder, Jr.; mother, Marcia Sneed (Anthony); grandfather, Ken Clark; aunt, Karen Steele; mother-in-law, Jewel White; step-brother, Joshua Sneed and sister, Tabatha Sneed and many aunts, uncles, cousins and her friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by father, Michael Lee Steele, paternal grandfather, John C. Steele and maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Marcus Goldstein. She also leaves behind her five furry friends, JLin, Tigger, MJ, Stewey the mouse and "aunt" Helen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or SC Shrimpers Association, PO Box 66, McClellanville, SC 29458.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020