Janet Lorene Steele Huger, SC - The relatives and friends of Janet Lorene Steele are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or SC Shrimpers Association, PO Box 66, McClellanville, SC 29458. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020