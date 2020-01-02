|
|
Janet Marie Hanchrow SEABROOK ISLAND, SC - Janet (Jan) Marie Hanchrow (88) of Seabrook Island, SC died peacefully at home from complications of Alzheimer's on 12/31/2019. She leaves her husband of 66 years, Jerry; children, Jill Potts (Tom), James Hanchrow (Kathy) and JoAnn Lopez (Hugo); grandchildren Kristin (Matthew), Max, Trevor, Ryan; great-granddaughter, Kathleen. Formerly of Eastchester, NY, taught kindergarten 28 years, volunteered at Headstart; she was a talented piano player, avid tennis player and known for her positive outlook on life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on January 4, 2020 at the Lakehouse on Seabrook Island from 2-4. The family has designated Hospice for memorial contributions. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020