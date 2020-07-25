Janet McKeel Whalen Charleston - After a long illness, Janet McKeel Whalen, compassionate wife, sister, aunt, friend and consummate teacher, passed peacefully at the age of 67 in the company of loved ones in her home of Charleston SC. Jan is survived by her husband Barry, his sister Joann and her family, his brother Daniel and his family and her two brothers, John McKeel, Jr. and family, residing in Danville, Virginia, and Richard McKeel and family of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada. She is preceded in death by parents Jack (1985) & Evelyn (2010), and brother James Howard (Jim) McKeel (2007). Jan was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1952, the oldest child of Jack and Evelyn Mc Keel. She graduated in 1970 from Ragsdale High School located in Jamestown, NC. Thereafter, Jan received a bachelors Degree in special education at UNC-Chapel Hill, attended UNC Greensboro Grad School, and completed a master's in Preschool Education from the University of Charleston. In response to her special needs brother Jim, Jan soon realized her life calling. Jan began an extensive learning journey that prepared her for a life committed to special education, especially in younger kids. Throughout her 35-year teaching career, she completed numerous certifications and training seminars to acquire more knowledge to help her kids. She shared her skills and compassion through special education programs beginning in the public schools of North Carolina and eventually in South Carolina as well as MUSC, always helping children fit into society. In addition to teaching, Jan enjoyed multiple hobbies and interests including travel, snow skiing, reading, aerobics, running, modeling, and attending the various musicals, movies, and dining establishments. Charleston is where she met and married Barry. They enjoyed life and laughter for 33 wonderful years. In Charleston, friendships were celebrated in so many ways. Group gatherings for food and drink including the 'Big Chill' brought out Jan's youthful spirit. She could oftentimes be seen in nearby Hampton park playing with her beloved Jack Russel Terriers. Jan loved family, especially the 'CousinFest' reunions of recent years. Earlier in life, she enjoyed family camping and trips to Myrtle Beach. Later in life, some of her favorite trips included Napa Valley and South Africa. She also shared good times with Barry's family and friends in Pittsburgh, PA. After a 15-year journey with a rare condition called Benson's Syndrome or Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA), a younger onset visual variant to Alzheimer's, Jan came to the end of her time here. Throughout this period, Jan would proudly explain that she had PCA, but it didn't have her. During her life, Jan maintained a confident, respectful approach to this unique condition by participating in a broad range of activities, from local research studies to participating in international support groups. Always a teacher, she led pioneering efforts for others with coping and adapting techniques and strategies. There were many friends and family that helped Jan to maintain day to day happiness and respect while avoiding despair near the journey's end. This started with Dan and Pam, who shifted from friends to PCA missionary advocates, along the path. Circular Church friends Candace, Peggy, Russ, Betty, and more helped Jan feel purposeful and were joined by a loving group of many. In her final months, Hospice and caregivers Patti, Yvonne, and especially Jackie provided caring kindness that touched our hearts forever. Memorial celebration arrangements will be announced through James A. McAlister Funerals. Memorial messages may be sent to jamesamcalister.com
. Hospice and caregivers are the true angels in the end of life circumstances so that In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to caregivers or hospice organization of your choice, particularly Crescent Hospice,4401 Belle Oakes Drive, Ste. 105, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston