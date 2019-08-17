Janet Regan Smith Charleston - Janet Regan Smith, widow of Bachman Shirer Smith, Jr., MD, and former wife of Whaley R. Hinnant, Jr., DMD died Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of Owen A. Regan and Lillian MacIntosh Regan on June 25, 1936. She grew up on Long Island, New York and moved to Orlando, Florida in 1947. The family will receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m.,Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Chapel at Bishop Gadsden with burial in Magnolia Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Janet graduated from the Registered Nurse Diploma Program at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, earned her undergraduate BSN degree at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston and her Master of Nursing (MN) at University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. She worked as an Operating Room Nurse at MUSC and St. Francis, and in 1981 joined the staff of Roper Hospital as Director of the newly established Ambulatory Surgery Department at Roper. Janet was active in professional organizations: Association of Operating Room Nurses, American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society for Nurses. For 20 years Janet was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church choir. In 1997, she joined Grace Church Cathedral where she devoted time to the church and its activities. She was a member of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League. Janet was predeceased by her husband, Bachman S. Smith, Jr. and her son Whaley R. Hinnant, III. Janet is survived by her daughter, Lynn Hinnant Richmond, son-in-law, Michael Hall Richmond of Charleston, nieces; Shannon Regan Hendrix of Florida and Jennifer Regan of Ohio, aunt; Jean MacIntosh; cousins: Barbara MacIntosh Sikorski, Susan MacIntosh Gleason, William MacIntosh and Donald MacIntosh all of New York. Memorials may be made to Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC, 29412 www.bishopgadsden.org or Grace Church Cathedral 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019