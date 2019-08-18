Janet Regan Smith

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Obituary
Janet Regan Smith Charleston - The Funeral Service for Janet Regan Smith will be held in the Bishop Gadsden Chapel, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC, 29412 www.bishopgadsden.org and Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
