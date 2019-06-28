Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Janet Stevenson Nielsen


1934 - 2019
Janet Stevenson Nielsen Obituary
Janet Stevenson Nielsen Summerville - Janet Stevenson Nielsen, 84, of Summerville, widow of John A. Nielsen, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Services and burial will be held a later date. Janet was born on October 9, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY; she was the daughter of the late Ralph Davis Sumner and Dorothy Stevenson Sumner. Janet was a homemaker. She was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church, Summerville. Janet is survived by her two sons, Peter Nielsen (Susan) of Franklin, TN and Donald Nielsen (Suzanna) of Havana, FL; six grandchildren, Kirsten, Megan, Hannah, Michael, Eric and Christopher; two great- grandchildren, Anthony and Celia. She is predeceased by her daughter Marjorie Nielson and her sister Joan Kilgus. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019
