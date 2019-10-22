Janette Sineath Murray Greer, SC - Janette Sineath Murray, 84, of Greer, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 20, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Janette was born August 4, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Sineath and Irene Simmons Sineath. She had one brother, Ernest Sineath and three sisters, Ruth Martin, Augnus Knight and Doris Hilton. She loved the Lord Jesus. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would spend hours decorating for the celebration. Her children and grandchildren were always her main focus She enjoyed tending to her garden and always looked forward to shopping at her favorite store, Wal-Mart. She is survived by her children, Perry Murray, Jr. of Lyman, SC, Donna Jackson of Moore, SC, Cheryl Murray of Newport, NC and Bruce Murray (Sherleen) of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren: Zach Hough of Brimingham, AL, Eric Earley of Lyman, SC, Chelcy Earley Dunn (Justin) of Lyman, SC, Pate Murray of Birmingham, AL and two great-grandchildren: Neylyn and Layklen Dunn of Lyman, SC. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019