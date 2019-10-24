Janette Sineath Murray (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You and your family are in our prayers. With much sympathy."
    - Jonathan Bear
  • "I am sorry to hear of the families loss. Being a Sineath..."
    - Marvin Sineath
  • "Mrs. Murray was the beloved Mother of my very best friend..."
    - Paula (Bambi) Steinmeyer
  • "Janette and I grew up on the same read on James Island. we..."
    - Mary(Meg) Goethe Norris
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Janette Sineath Murray Greer, SC - The graveside service for Janette Sineath Murray will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
Donations
