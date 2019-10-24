Janette Sineath Murray Greer, SC - The graveside service for Janette Sineath Murray will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019