Janice Geiger Summerville - Janice Geiger passed away peacefully on August 12 at her home, surrounded by her family. Janice, born January 26, 1949, was preceded in death by her parents, Atha F. Sample and George S. Sample as well as her sister, Mary Ann Munoz. A proud graduate of North Charleston High School, Janice gave 51 years of service to Hughes Motors, and was a member of The Charleston Bowling Hall of Fame. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, reading books, and working crossword puzzles - but most of all, she loved her Hughes Motors family. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Geiger; son, Eric Hayes (Jarrett); grandson, Parker and nephew, Matthew Morse (Jenna) and their daughter Addie. Visitation will be held at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 on Friday, August 16 at 12pm with a Funeral Service immediately following at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Janice's honor to The Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 or call (843) 329-1579. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019