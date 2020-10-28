Janice Harrison Whipp Mt. Pleasant - Janice Harrison Whipp, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 30, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Janice was born October 7, 1932 in Jones Springs, West Virginia, daughter of Ashlin R. Harrison and Jeannette Snyder Harrison. She was married to Richard Barry Whipp, deceased. She was a Real Estate Appraiser and Broker. She was a member of the Republican Women's Group, the Philanthropic Educational Organization and the Symphony League. Janice was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed her involvement with P.E.O., a philanthropic sisterhood dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. She is survived by her two daughters, Tierney Jordan of Mt. Pleasant, Sandra Steigleman of Eatontown, NJ; grandson, Ian Steigleman of Summerville and granddaughter, Alexandra Jaakola of Seattle, WA; and her nieces; Bonnie Friese, Jill Harrison Souter, and Jacqueline McEwen, all of San Antonio, TX. She had two great nieces, Kim Belzung and Heather Yager; one great-nephew, Kevin McEwen; and two great-great-nephews, Kipp Potter and Jack Kirkham. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda Cogle and brother, James William Harrison. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
of SC, Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060.
