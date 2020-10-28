1/
Janice Harrison Whipp
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Harrison Whipp Mt. Pleasant - Janice Harrison Whipp, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 30, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Janice was born October 7, 1932 in Jones Springs, West Virginia, daughter of Ashlin R. Harrison and Jeannette Snyder Harrison. She was married to Richard Barry Whipp, deceased. She was a Real Estate Appraiser and Broker. She was a member of the Republican Women's Group, the Philanthropic Educational Organization and the Symphony League. Janice was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed her involvement with P.E.O., a philanthropic sisterhood dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. She is survived by her two daughters, Tierney Jordan of Mt. Pleasant, Sandra Steigleman of Eatontown, NJ; grandson, Ian Steigleman of Summerville and granddaughter, Alexandra Jaakola of Seattle, WA; and her nieces; Bonnie Friese, Jill Harrison Souter, and Jacqueline McEwen, all of San Antonio, TX. She had two great nieces, Kim Belzung and Heather Yager; one great-nephew, Kevin McEwen; and two great-great-nephews, Kipp Potter and Jack Kirkham. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda Cogle and brother, James William Harrison. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association of SC, Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved