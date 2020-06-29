Janice Josephine Checa Grahn
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Josephine Checa Grahn Mt. Pleasant - Janice Josephine Checa Grahn, 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Thomas D. Tietjen entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 28, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Janice was born June 2, 1951, in Englewood, New Jersey, daughter of the late Joseph Checa and the late Evelyn Meyer Checa. She was a retired Customer Service Representative for Verizon Communications. She is survived by her husband, Tom Tietjen of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, James V. Grahn of Haverstraw, NY, and Christopher M. Grahn of Highland Mills, NY; two brothers, Joseph Checa, Jr. of Lexington, KY, and James Checa of Highland Mills, NY; sister, Christine Turnbull of Monroe, NY; two grandchildren, Kellan Grahn and Finn Grahn. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved