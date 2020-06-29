Janice Josephine Checa Grahn Mt. Pleasant - Janice Josephine Checa Grahn, 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Thomas D. Tietjen entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 28, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Janice was born June 2, 1951, in Englewood, New Jersey, daughter of the late Joseph Checa and the late Evelyn Meyer Checa. She was a retired Customer Service Representative for Verizon Communications. She is survived by her husband, Tom Tietjen of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, James V. Grahn of Haverstraw, NY, and Christopher M. Grahn of Highland Mills, NY; two brothers, Joseph Checa, Jr. of Lexington, KY, and James Checa of Highland Mills, NY; sister, Christine Turnbull of Monroe, NY; two grandchildren, Kellan Grahn and Finn Grahn. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.