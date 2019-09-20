Janice Marie Glover CHARLESTON - Funeral service celebrating the life of Miss Janice Marie Glover will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be on Monday at the church from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Bethel AME Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Doris Legare, uncle, Mr. Jerome Ford, and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019