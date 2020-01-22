|
Janice Peacock Sharpton SUMMERVILLE - Janice Peacock Sharpton, 83, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She resided in The Village at Summerville. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Alma, Georgia, the only daughter of William and Edith Peacock. Janice graduated college from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida with a degree in Physical Education. This is where she also met her husband, Aubrey James Sharpton, Jr. She became an Army officer's wife and lived and raised two sons all over the world from Germany to Thailand, California to Virginia and countless places in between. While her husband spent two tours in Vietnam, Janice and her sons lived in Augusta, Georgia where she taught physical education. Before moving to South Carolina over two years ago, she and her husband (now deceased) retired to Lawrenceville, Georgia. However, retirement was not in her vocabulary, so she sold real estate. In addition to her parents and husband, Janice is predeceased by her son, William Timothy Sharpton and brother, James Alvin Peacock. Surviving family include her son, Aubrey James (Jim) Sharpton III and daughter-in-law,Olivia Pritchard Sharpton of Hollywood, Florida, one brother, Wyndell David Peacock and his wife Kathy, plus their two children, niece Ashley Peacock Jackson and nephew, Kyle Peacock, all living in South Carolina. Another surviving niece, Audrey Usry, lives in Georgia. Janice, along with Jim and Olivia, so appreciated the warmth and attention she received from her caregivers with Complete Care, the doctors and staff at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Lutheran Hospice, Dr. Russ Blackwelder and Nurse Jessica Beaver of the Village at Summerville. Acknowledgement and gratitude from the family is also given to Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Per Janice's wishes and her wicked wit, family and friends are to have a celebration of life in the Spring, where her ashes and those of her husband, are to be cast into the Charleston Harbor on a "Booze Cruise". Cheers to Janice!
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020