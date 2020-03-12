|
|
Janie Davis James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Janie Davis are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Island Memorial Gardens, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the church. Mrs. Davis is survived by her children, Ella Jane Aiken, Inez Elaine King, William Davis, Jr., Carl Davis, Martin Davis, Robert Curtis Davis, Henry Davis and Victor Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020