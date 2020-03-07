Home

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Apples Chapel Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Apples Chapel Christian Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Alamance Memorial Park
Janis Wharton Michael Obituary
Janis Wharton Michael GIBSONVILLE, NC - Janis Lee Wharton Michael, 72, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Guilford County on February 3, 1948 to the late Charles "C.A." Wharton and Gertrude Alma Wall Wharton and was married to Don Wilson Michael who survives. Janis was a retired Intake Coordinator for Hospice. She was a graduate of Wingate College and a member of Apples Chapel Christian Church. Survivors, other than her husband, Don W. Michael, include her daughter, Jennifer O'Saben and husband, Joseph and grandchildren, Alex and Maddie O'Saben. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Howard Rascoe and her parents. The funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Apples Chapel Christian Church by Rev. David Johnson. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Sunday at Apples Chapel Christian Church and other times at the residence. The graveside service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Apples Chapel Christian Church, 7345 NC Hwy 61, Gibsonville, NC 27249, Frieden's Lutheran Church, 6001 NC Hwy 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249, or to Gibsonville UMC, 501 Church Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
