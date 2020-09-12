Janna Grooms N. Charleston - Janna Grooms, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on September 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Born April 11, 1947 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of Joseph J. and Martha Hill Grooms, she graduated from Berkeley High School and Baptist College of Charleston with a degree in accounting. Janna loved history, genealogy, camp meeting, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her dear friends and loved ones. Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Lynn (Robert) Hoover, two nieces, two nephews, one great- niece, and four great-nephews. A graveside service will be held at Cypress UMC Cemetery near Ridgeville at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe safeguards due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to historic Cypress Campground, 619 Mill Creek Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
