1/
Janna Grooms
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janna Grooms N. Charleston - Janna Grooms, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on September 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Born April 11, 1947 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of Joseph J. and Martha Hill Grooms, she graduated from Berkeley High School and Baptist College of Charleston with a degree in accounting. Janna loved history, genealogy, camp meeting, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her dear friends and loved ones. Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Lynn (Robert) Hoover, two nieces, two nephews, one great- niece, and four great-nephews. A graveside service will be held at Cypress UMC Cemetery near Ridgeville at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe safeguards due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to historic Cypress Campground, 619 Mill Creek Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cypress UMC Cemetery near Ridgeville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved