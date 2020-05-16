Jarrett Jamal Singleton MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jarrett Jamal "BAD NEWS" Singleton, those of his parents Herbert and Rena Rivers Singleton, siblings, Herbert L. Singleton and Matthew Rivers, nephews Cameron and Kenyan, nieces Nylan, Ambreia, Malana, Trinity and Xan, Uncles and aunts are invited to attend a WALK THROUGH on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3-8p.m. at the funeral home. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhalls funeralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.