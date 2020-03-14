|
|
Jason Andrew Young WOODFIN, NC - Jason Andrew Young completed his life journey March 10, 2020 in Woodfin, NC. Jason was born Dec. 20, 1971, a gift to his parents, Andrew and Barbara Young and his brother, Clay. A member of Martin Luther Church and a graduate of JIHS, UNCA, and CofC. A gifted speaker with a vivid imagination and a horde of knowledge with a compassionate heart, he pursued many interests, history, politics and leaving the world a better place among them. After working in Washington, he returned to the Asheville region of NC to become Town Manager of Woodfin for 18 yrs. He was instrumental in the town's growth and its place of strength in small towns of NC. Jason was very passionate about making life fun for those around him. He loved adventure movies, reading, writing, the beach and his family. Surviving him are his parents, the love of his life, Johanna and his beautiful children, Kennedy and Autumn, Uncle Jeffrey Young, Aunts Mae Walker, Betty Galbreath and Linda Shwec, and numerous cousins and friends, as well as, all the lives he touched along his journey. He is preceded in death by his brother, Clay and cousin, Timothy Crosby. Three Musketeers Together Again!
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020