Jason Casselman Goose Creek - Jason Matthew Casselman, 38, of Goose Creek, SC, a bulk handler for Amalie Oil Company, died Friday morning in Berkeley County. His funeral will be 3:00 PM Friday afternoon, October 4, 2019, in the Jamestown Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday evening. Mr. Casselman was born March 16, 1981, in Charleston, SC, a son of Javen Casselman and Linda Hammonds Casselman. He attended Northwood Church, and he enjoyed playing video games, watching football, fishing, and spending time with his family. Mr. Casselman was preceded in death by a brother, Javen "Little Bubba" Casselman, Jr. Surviving are, his parents of Jamestown; two brothers, Jeremy Casselman and his wife, Rachael, of Jamestown, and Josh Casselman and his wife, Sarah, of Tullahoma, TN; and many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019