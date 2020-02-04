|
|
Jasper J. Kennedy Summerville - Jasper J. Kennedy, 86, of Summerville, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. Kennedy was born October 11, 1933 in Williston, SC, son of the late Jasper Willie Kennedy and Annie Mae Bunch Kennedy. He retired from the United States Navy and also from Robert Bosch. He was a huge Clemson fan. He enjoyed gardening and was always sharing his roses with his neighbors. He was best known for his willingness to always help anyone in need. He was a friend to all. He will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew him. Survivors include two daughters and one son: Della Thornton of Summerville, Stephen Kennedy of Summerville and Donna Kennedy of Hartsville; two grandchildren: George Thornton, III and Casey Watson (Jeff); three great-grandchildren: Owen, Olivia and Austin Watson; his special friend: Mary Champion and her family. He was predeceased by siblings: Wallace M. Kennedy, Florence K. Brown and Juanita Kennedy. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020