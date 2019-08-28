Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Jasper Sims Goose Creek - Jasper L. Sims left on Monday, August 26, 2019 to be with his Lord. Jasper was born in Kershaw, SC on October 25, 1932 to the late Bessie H. Sims and Hunter Sims. He served our country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy. Upon his retirement in 1972 he went into restaurant management for 22 years until he retired. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek since 1968. His greatest achievement was his family and the love he had for them. He was preceded in death by his Beloved wife of 66 years, Christine C. Sims; his daughter, Deanna Lynn Fuehrer; and four brothers and two sisters. Surviving are his daughters, Jackie Sims Chapman (Dennis) and Cynthia Renee Waters (Johnny, predeceased) both of Goose Creek; two grandsons, Joshua L Russell (Tabatha) of Summerville and Alex C Fuehrer (Jessica) of Goose Creek; a granddaughter, Christy Mook (George) of Lexington; three great-granddaughters, Kaelan, Aubriana, and Brynlee Russell of Summerville; and a grandson, Landon Mook of Lexington; and their dearest friends, Inge and Dean Martin of Goose Creek. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Children's Church at First Baptist of Goose Creek. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, August the 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek. Interment will follow immediately at Dorchester Memorial Gardens. Lunch will follow at the First Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
