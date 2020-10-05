Javar Deon Mitchell Awendaw - Mr. Javar Deon Mitchell, 39, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Residence: 1136 Thompson Hill Road, Awendaw, SC. Mr. Mitchell is the husband of Mrs. Jennifer Mitchell; the father of Javar Deon Mitchell, Jr., Marie DeJanae Mitchell, Janasia Felder, and Jaynaie Felder; son of Ms. Jannie Marie Mitchell and the late Mr. Primus White; brother of Mr. Steven B. Mitchell (Teffany) and Primus Antonio Mitchell (Stephanie); uncle of Steven Princeton Mitchell (Charity), Montera S. Mitchell, Trayvon B. Mitchell, Qwantaja Mitchell, Angel Mitchell, and Primus Antonio Mitchell Jr.; seven special aunts; special and devoted cousins Tyson & Diane Coaxum; a host of cousins, and friends. He was a Skilled Welder by trade. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
