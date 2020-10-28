Javonte D. Mack Edisto Island - Mr. Javonte D. Mack, 24, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Residence: 1482 Clark Rd., Edisto Island, SC. Mr. Mack is the son of Ms. Geneva Wright and Mr. Daniel Mack; and the brother of Mr. Kantrel Wright (Tammy), Mr. Trevor Wright, Ms. Freida Gadsden, and Ms. Vernessa Wright (Walter). Mr. Mack was employed at McConkey's Restaurant. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
