Jawan Smith, Jr. St. Stephen, SC - Master Jawan Travan Smith, Jr. passed away on March 17, 2020. Those of his parents, Destiny Arcrum and Jawan Smith, Sr, his adoptive parents, Jasmine and Shannon Bowens, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his homegoing services on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. NO WAKE! He will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Brown Cemetery, Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020