Jay Kelly Marshall Summerville - Jay Kelly Marshall, 80, of Summerville, husband of Juliette "Julie" Marshall, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton St., Suite 200, Columbia, SC 20201 or The , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Jay was born October 13, 1938 in Washington, DC, son of the late James and Shirley Marshall. He received his BSEE from the University of Florida and then went on to receive his MBA from Emory University. He went to work for RCA Downrange missile tracking program, and then with the Sangamo Energy Management Division. He then went to work for ADCOR as a Director of Engineering. He finished his career as a computer programmer for Masters Capital in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Jay was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and Charleston Radio Control Society. He built and flew model airplanes. Survivors in addition to his wife Julie of 54 years are: two sons: Keith B. Marshall (Jenny) of Atlanta, GA and Todd A. Marshall (Jill) of Conway; four grandchildren: Taylor, Juliet, Ansley, and Alex Marshall; two brothers: Steven Marshall of Tampa, FL and Bruce Marshall of Lake Butler, FL. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters: Diana Wren Burroughs and Mary Beckert. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.