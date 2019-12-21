|
|
Jay Williams SUMMERVILLE - Jay Williams, 72, of Summerville, SC, was greeted by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Agape; Hospice of Summerville. He leaves his legacy to his wife of 51 years, Mary Williams. Together they raised Bryan Williams (Peggy) of James Island, SC, and Wendy Myers (David) of McDonough, GA. Jay enjoyed being involved in the lives of his grandchildren: Garrett Williams (Lauren), Hunter Myers, Summer Williams, Caroline Williams, and Amber Williams. He is also survived by his brothers, Leigh Williams of Canandaigua, NY, and Ross Williams of Mary Esther, FL. Jay was a member at Crossroads Community Church, where he worked with the special needs ministry and served as an elder. He owned and operated Towne Barber, in Summerville, from 1982-2005. Jay was an avid outdoorsman, as he loved spending time in the woods or on the lake with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 am at Crossroads Community Church: 505 Gahagan Rd, Summerville, SC 29485. Donations may be made in Jay's memory to Crossroads Community Church - Special Needs Ministry. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019