Jayne Leigh McNay CHARLESTON - Our community sadly lost one of its local artists on December 25, 2018, when Jayne Leigh McNay, 59, passed away from a long illness. Numerous art shows and paintings hanging on walls of homes and local businesses in the area as well as nationwide attest to her artistic and creative spirit. She is most notably remembered for her painting that won the Piccolo Spoleto Poster Art contest in 1993. Born July 20, 1959, in Sacramento, California to Walter and Donna McNay, she was raised in Charleston. She attended St. Andrews High School and graduated in 1977. She earned her degree in Art from the San Francisco Art Institute in 1981. She returned to Charleston in 1987 and resided here until her death. She is survived by two brothers and six sisters. Please join us as we remember and celebrate her life on July 20, 2019 at Hampton Park Gazebo at 4:30 pm.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019