Jean Annette Withers
Jean Annette Withers Charleston - Jean Annette Brickle Withers, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Robert Forbes Withers, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Annette was born November 15, 1932 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Herbert Brickle and Mattie Haddock Brickle. She was a graduate of the Medical College of South Carolina, where she earned a degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Roper Hospital. Annette enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and was a member of the Cruise Club of Charleston. She is survived by her son, Gary Stephen Withers of Costa Rica and sister-in-law, Lee Withers Hurd of Seabrook Island, SC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou-Alice Sorenson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
