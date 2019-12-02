|
Jean Antley Lamble Farah JAMES ISLAND - Jean Antley Lamble Farah, 62, of James Island, died Saturday at MUSC after a sudden illness. Jean was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Charleston, the daughter of Robert A. Lamble Jr. and Anna May Antley Lamble. She grew up in West Ashley and attended Citadel Square Baptist Church School and St. Andrews High School. She was a technician at Ohlandt Veterinary Clinic for many years and later worked as an innkeeper for Vendue Suites and property manager for a number of Charleston and Folly Beach houses. She was a beautiful person and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. "Just Jean" was a free spirit, welcomed everyone into her life and never met a stranger. She loved found objects and everything retro; plants and flowers; and was fascinated with all wildlife and birds, especially bluebirds and hummers. She was unassuming yet a giant personality, whimsical and curious about the world around her. She created the lyrics to her life by singing snippets from her extensive playlist, with Jackson Browne always near the top. She loved the beach and crabbing off her dock and was always up for a good game of backgammon. Survivors include her husband, William J. Farah; a son, C.J. Ohlandt (Niki) of Charleston; a daughter, Emily A. Robinson (Derryl) of Goose Creek, and grandson Micah; a daughter, Chelsea N. Farah of Charleston; a sister, Nancy E. Lamble (Teresa Taylor) of Johns Island; sister-in-law Karen Lamble; and nephews Robert A. Lamble IV (Erika) and great nephew Doran A. Lamble; and Zachary A. Lamble (Tish). She loved the Ohlandt family as her own. A celebration of life is planned for later. Donations may be made to Pet Helpers or My Sister's House if desired.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019