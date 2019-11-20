Jean Caldwell Charlotte, NC - Jean Dunlap Caldwell, widow of Victor B. Caldwell, died November 18, 2019. She was born September 20, 1923 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late J. Sidney Dunlap, Sr. and Addie Caveny Dunlap. Jean was a graduate of Winthrop Training School and Winthrop University. She was a member of Dilworth United Methodist Church and the Charles Bowles Sunday School Class. Jean is survived by sons, John V. Caldwell and wife, Dawn of Columbia, SC, William M. Caldwell and wife, Mary Ross of Charlotte, and Robert A. Caldwell and wife, Joann of Mount Pleasant, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Erin Yocco, Kristin Cranford, Bill Caldwell, Robert Caldwell, Michael Ross Caldwell, Stuart Caldwell, John Robert Caldwell and Mary Elizabeth Caldwell; and great-grandchildren, Katherine and Reese Yocco, Reggan and Emily Cranford and David and Cameron Caldwell. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Dilworth United Methodist Church in Charlotte. Graveside services will follow 2:15 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Blacksburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dilworth United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or the . Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019