Jean Easler Cantley SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Jean Easler Cantley passed away November 16, 2020. Jean was a long-time resident of Summerville, SC where she raised her two sons with her husband. She loved vegetable gardening, was an avid reader, and a student of the bible. Her intellect and unconditional love of family were her hallmarks. Jean is survived by her husband of 36 years Bruce; her son Philip, his wife Lucy and their children Maeve 3, Jonas 1, son Harold Cantley and fiance; Katy Sullivan; siblings Elizabeth Easler Lamkin, husband Randy and sons Josh and Adam, Ray Easler Jr., wife Whitney, and daughter MacKenzie, Rhea Easler Perry and daughter Rachel. She will be greatly missed.
