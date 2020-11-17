1/
Jean Easler Cantley SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Jean Easler Cantley passed away November 16, 2020. Jean was a long-time resident of Summerville, SC where she raised her two sons with her husband. She loved vegetable gardening, was an avid reader, and a student of the bible. Her intellect and unconditional love of family were her hallmarks. Jean is survived by her husband of 36 years Bruce; her son Philip, his wife Lucy and their children Maeve 3, Jonas 1, son Harold Cantley and fiance; Katy Sullivan; siblings Elizabeth Easler Lamkin, husband Randy and sons Josh and Adam, Ray Easler Jr., wife Whitney, and daughter MacKenzie, Rhea Easler Perry and daughter Rachel. She will be greatly missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

