Jean Ellis Rogers Neumeyer Mt. Pleasant - Jean Ellis (Rogers) Neumeyer, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, was born November 30, 1925 in Cape Girardeau, MO. She passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020, just short of her 95th birthday, at her residence in Franke at Seaside. Jean grew up in St. Louis, MO and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1948 with a B.S. in chemistry. It is there she met her husband, Wilber W. Neumeyer. They moved after graduation to St. Louis, where she had a brief career at Mallinckrodt Chemical as a chemist. The family, now including three children, lived for nine years in Weldon Springs, MO before relocating for Wil's work to Hartsdale, NY, in the first of many moves. Jean became a full-time explorer, navigator, and bridge-builder for the family. Following were moves to Shaker Heights, OH, Hingham, MA, Creve Coeur, MO, Oak Brook, IL, and finally Mt. Pleasant. Through all the relocations, Jean sought out volunteer opportunities and established a family tradition of participation in outreach organizations. She volunteered in inner cities, Head Start, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, libraries, hospitals, and as a docent in the Manigault House of Charleston. A member of Grace Episcopal Church, Charleston, Jean served on the Altar Guild and cooked for the Spoleto Festival Tea Room, which raised amazing amounts of money for local charities. Always energetic and with helpful hands, Jean developed lifelong friends and connections. She loved needlework, sailing, and symphonies with her husband, Wil. She also provided her children and grandchildren a legacy of good works. Jean is survived by her brother, Joseph E. Rogers of Oklahoma City, and her three children: David Neumeyer and Mary Barney and their children, Ben and Joy, Nancy Brian and husband, Tom Brian and son, Nathan, and Kathryn Parker. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in Jean's memory to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465 or their local chapter, or to Lutheran Homes of SC Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC, 29063. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
