|
|
Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard, those of her beloved children, Mrs. Robin Williams (Mark), Mr. William Richard Gailliard, Jr., siblings, Mrs. Evelyn Waring Graham (Melvin), Ms. Sheila Waring Bailey, Ms. Delaine Waring Lesesne, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, March 21, 2020 1: pm at Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding 722-3348, 744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please make donations to the: , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Charleston, SC. 29407 - 843-571-2641. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020