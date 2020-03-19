Home

Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel
2704 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-2545
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel
2704 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard

Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard Obituary
Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Jean Ethel Waring Gailliard, those of her beloved children, Mrs. Robin Williams (Mark), Mr. William Richard Gailliard, Jr., siblings, Mrs. Evelyn Waring Graham (Melvin), Ms. Sheila Waring Bailey, Ms. Delaine Waring Lesesne, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, March 21, 2020 1: pm at Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding 722-3348, 744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please make donations to the: , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Charleston, SC. 29407 - 843-571-2641. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
