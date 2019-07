Jean H. Stutsman Mount Pleasant - Jean Stutsman, 98, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. She was born April 26, 1921 in Walterboro, SC, the daughter of Susie Tracy and William Humme. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; her parents, and her brother, Carel. She is survived by two daughters, Jane of Gaithersburg, MD and Judy Heyward (Smokey) of Hendersonville, NC; and a son, Pete (Hope) of James Island, SC; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Jean was a member of St. Andrews Church in Mt. Pleasant. She loved to travel, enjoyed raising corgis, and was a master gingerbread cookie baker at Christmas time. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM. on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the cemetery at Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466. A memorial message may be written to the family online by visiting www.McAlister-Smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019