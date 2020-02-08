|
|
Jean Hunt Charleston - Jean McDonald "Jeannie" Hunt, 83 of Charleston, SC passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born July 23, 1936 in Pee Dee, SC she was the daughter of the late John Wesley McDonald and the late Roxie Gainey McDonald. She was predeceased by husband, William Lewis "Red" Hunt and daughter Roxane C Minter. Surviving are son, Eric "Sammy" Minter of Charleston and daughter Susan Hunt Mallard, husband Clint Mallard of Charleston, SC. Grandchildren, Trevor Mallard of Hanahan, Dustin Johnson of N Charleston, Andrea Brady of Hanahan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmetto Cremation Society has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit our tribute page at www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020