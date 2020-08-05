Jean L. Craven Charleston - Jean Louise Craven, widow of William E. Craven III, died at Summerville Medical Center on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The relatives and friends of Jean L. Craven are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Jean was born on July 8, 1932 in Colleton County, SC, a daughter of Sallie Myers. While Jean has been slowly leaving us for the past several years, her sweet, massive personality and precious spirit have been alive and well in our hearts, thoughts and conversations. Her impact on the lives of her family and friends is both profound and everlasting. In profound ways, Jean's love, caring nature, generosity and devotion to her Christian walk have truly touched those who are blessed to call her Mom, Ma Ma, Ma Ma Jean and friend. We treasure the indelible impressions of shared conversations: her way of expressing herself, pronouncing words and describing meals. We hold dear the imperishable memories of mannerisms: her attention to neatness and cleanliness, her dedication to walking, her love of eating and her feisty, yet endearing disposition. Even Jean's scent (and its uncanny ability to permeate) is seemingly everlasting. Undeniably, our lives are now and will forever be filled with Jean. Jean loved. She poured herself selflessly into her family. Jean cherished being with her loved ones. She lived for family gatherings, sharing meals, shopping with and for others, casual visits and phone calls. Jean truly enjoyed attending church services and being with her church friends. She was at her very best when she was able to share her love by being with those whom she loved. And being with Jean was truly special. She encouraged, she advised and she even interrogated, but all was done as an outpouring of her deeply caring spirit. It is clear to all who knew Jean that her relationships with others reflected her relationship with Jesus Christ; for the joy and strength that she received from her faith spilled over, beautifully and wonderfully, into her interactions with those around her. We whom Jean has left behind are truly blessed to have experienced life with her. William and Jean Craven began their journey together 72 years ago. While Jean continued this journey alone for almost three decades, she did so with the great expectation of reunion. So, while we mourn Jean's departure from this realm, we rejoice with her in what she is now experiencing. Her sorrows and losses are things that are now of no importance and they have melted away into immortality and eternal joy. We fondly hold on to our shared past with Jean and with great anticipation, we lovingly dream of our shared future. Jean, you are now unfettered and whole. Hallelujah! She is predeceased by her son, Willie Craven. Jean is survived by four of her children: Barbara Svendsen (Virgil), Larry Craven (Sharon), Mike Craven (Dayle), Joan Berry (John), and a daughter-in-law, Paige Craven; eight grandchildren: Jared Svendsen (Sarah), Joey Svendsen (Pricilla), Holly Burley (Rion), Angie Sease (Ralph Allen), Dallas Craven (Sara), Kelly Allison (Josh), Gabe Craven (Christina) and Carlton Berry as well as fourteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seacoast Church, 750 Longpoint Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464, with Jean Craven in the subject line.
