1/1
Jean Margaret Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Margaret Davis N. Charleston - Jean Margaret Davis, 85, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6th, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Nathan Davis (married 67 years); her two daughters, Susan C Marsh (Lawrence) and Julie K Patrick; her three grandchildren, Nathan B Marsh (Marcia), Lawrence G Marsh and Jeanne M Carr (Matthew); and one great-grandchild Tyler D Marsh. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Irene Mendenhall, Louise Mappus, Eleanor Stone and one brother Earnest Driggers. Jean devoted her life to loving, caring and giving to her family, she has also been an active member of Summerville Baptist Church since 1972 and enjoyed volunteering and helping her community, especially working with the elderly. Viewing will be at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm. Memorial service will be on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 10 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with burial service to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved