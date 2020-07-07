Jean Margaret Davis N. Charleston - Jean Margaret Davis, 85, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6th, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Nathan Davis (married 67 years); her two daughters, Susan C Marsh (Lawrence) and Julie K Patrick; her three grandchildren, Nathan B Marsh (Marcia), Lawrence G Marsh and Jeanne M Carr (Matthew); and one great-grandchild Tyler D Marsh. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Irene Mendenhall, Louise Mappus, Eleanor Stone and one brother Earnest Driggers. Jean devoted her life to loving, caring and giving to her family, she has also been an active member of Summerville Baptist Church since 1972 and enjoyed volunteering and helping her community, especially working with the elderly. Viewing will be at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm. Memorial service will be on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 10 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with burial service to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
