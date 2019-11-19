Jean Marie Brown Goose Creek - Jean Marie Gibson Brown, 82, of Goose Creek, SC entered into eternal rest, Saturday November 16, 2019 at home. Jean was born on March 29, 1937 in Rosemount, Minnesota to the late Leonard J. and Mildred Patricia McCormick Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Isaac "Bill" Brown (retired Air Force), 2 daughters, LeAnn Lawrence (James) of Summerville and Denise Ramey of Goose Creek, 1 son, Michael Greene (Jennifer Paige) of Columbia, 4 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and 2 brothers, Michael Gibson of Minnesota and David Gibson of Colorado. She is predeceased by 3 sons, William Brown, Byron Brown and Leonard P. Brown and 1 brother J. Dennis Gibson. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2PM in the Chapel. Interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jean's honor to Heartland Hospice or any hospice of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019