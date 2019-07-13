Jean McClary Prause Charleston - Jeanne McClary Prause, 79, originally from Charleston, South Carolina, passed away in the early morning hours of July 8th, 2019. She was born on Thanksgiving Day November 23rd, 1939. Jeanne was the daughter of James Earl McClary and Margaret Erline McClary formerly of Charleston, South Carolina. She is survived by her husband in matrimony of 61 years: Julius Henry Prause, Sr. and her children: Julius Henry Prause, Jr. of Port Saint Lucie, FL; Randolph Scott Prause, Sr. of Asheville, NC and daughter Cheryl Prause Poole of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Allison Blythe Prause of Port Saint Lucie, FL; Meghan Taylor Blair of Port Saint Lucie, FL; Randolph Scott Prause, Jr. of Champaign, IL; Owen Kade Prause of Asheville, NC; Paul Warren Poole, III, Samantha Reagan Poole and James Hayden Poole of Greensboro, NC. She was the proud great-grandmother of two great-grandsons, Hunter Aiden Blair and Fischer James Blair of Port Saint Lucie, FL with a third great-granddaughter Coral Prause due in August of 2019. Jeanne and Julius met during the summer of their 8th and 9th grade years in Charleston, SC. They were introduced by their grandmothers. Jeanne and Julius, or "Noodle" as she affectionately referred to him, dated throughout high school and were married in 1958. Shortly thereafter, Julius was hired on as a Brakeman for Southern Railway and their lives began together. Jeanne was a loving, selfless mother and homemaker who always put the needs and well-being of others ahead of her own. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Jeanne was fond of animals; especially her dogs and the many birds that would flock to her home to feast on a variety of treats. Jeanne was fortunate to call many places "home". Originally from Charleston, SC she also referred to Rock Hill, SC and Asheville, NC as her "homes". Her love of the mountains of Western North Carolina always held a special place in her heart. The family will receive friends on July 14th from 5 pm to 6 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC. A Rite of Committal will be held at Bethany Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina on July 15th at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to (KomenSouthCarolina.org, CharlestonDiocese.org, DannyRonsRescue.org). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019