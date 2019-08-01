|
|
Jean Mercer Kablick Sullivan's island - Jean Mercer Kablick, of Sullivan's Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Jean was born January 14, 1959 in Georgetown, South Carolina, daughter of the late William Eaddy Mercer, Sr. and Frances Lusk Mercer. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, George Kablick, II; two sons, George (Pat) Kablick, III and wife Meredith of Cheverly, Maryland, Stanley Kablick and wife Carah of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; daughter, Frances Keel and husband Wilson of Boone, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Lily, Peter, Wilds, Huett, and a grandchild expected in December; a sister, Lark Mercer Hunter and husband Andy; three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, William Eaddy Mercer, Jr. Jean came from a family of educators with a long history of teaching. For the past 20 years, she was a 5th grade teacher at Whitesides Elementary in Mount Pleasant, and prior to that she taught at the Saudi Arabia International School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and at St. James Santee Elementary in McClellanville, South Carolina. She loved teaching math and science to her grandchildren and students, and she endeared herself to family and friends alike through her absolute selflessness. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 5 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, and the family will receive friends immediately afterward. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019