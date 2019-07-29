Jean Rosalie Burke Wolf Summerville - Jean Rosalie Burke Wolf, 85, of Summerville, South Carolina, widow of Zev Leopold Wolf, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 27, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Jean was born September 19, 1933,, in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Albert M. Burke and Betty Barron Burke. She was a secretary for the Office of Special Security, a homemaker, an Inventory Auditor for Sears Roebuck, and an active member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation. She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Kay Wolf (Steve A. Robertson, II) of Spotsylvania, VA; two sons: Michael Stuart Wolf of Columbia, MD, and David Charles Wolf of Gaithersburg, MD; five grandchildren: Jessica L. Robertson, Steve A. Robertson III (Macrae), Aaron C. Wolf, Brooke D. Wolf, and Darren Wolf; brother, Frederick S. Burke (Iris) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and sister, Rona B. Yuter of Boynton Beach, FL. Memorials may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Capital Campaign or Sisterhood, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019